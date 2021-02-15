Sushant Singh Rajput’s Dhoni Co-Star Sandeep Nahar Dies By Suicide, Shares Suicide Note On Social Media

Bollywood actor Sandeep Nahar, who had acted in Akshay Kumar starrer Kesari and Sushant Singh Rajput led MS. Dhoni: The Untold Story, has died by suicide. The actor took to his Facebook account and shared a video message and a long note before taking his own life

Sandeep opened up about his struggles in Mumbai and then spoke about politics in Bollywood in his final message. He also said that he has been going through a lot of personal and professional problems and that no one from his family should be held responsible for his actions.

Sandeep talks about his wife’s changed behaviour and how she has driven him to take this step. While he does not blame her for his condition, he said that his wife and her mother are the reason for his mental trauma and that there was no peace left in his life. The actor says his wife used to threaten him that she will die by suicide.

His note read, “2 sal se life bilkul change ho gyi hai or yeh baatein mai kabhi kisi se share bhi nhi kar sakta dunia ko lagta hai ki unka kitna acha chal rha hai kyonki wo sab humre social post ya story dekhte hai jo ki sab jooth hoti hai iske kehne pe dalta ho ..dunia ko acha dikhne ke liye image achi rhe dalta hai bt sach bilkul opposite hai ..humari bilkul nhi banti .kanchan 2sal me100 se jayada bar suicide karlungi ke bare me bolti rehti hai tumhe fasa dungi dekho aj nobat yeh a gye hai ki mujhe yeh step uthana pad rha ho past ko lekar ladti hai meri izat nhi karti mujhe galia deti meri family ke bare me roj buraa bura bolti hai jo meri liye sun naa ab sehan se bahar hai.” Take a look at his video:

As of now, the Mumbai Police hasn't commented on the actor’s death and are now waiting for the post-mortem report.

