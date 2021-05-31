Sushant Singh Rajput's Domestic Helps Summoned By NCB In Drug Case: Reports

The investigation on actor Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely death is currently under progress. Reportedly, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has now summoned the domestic helps of the late actor, for questioning. Neeraj and Keshav, the former domestic helps of Sushant Singh Rajput are summoned by NCB in connection with the drug case which is linked to the actor's death.

"After Siddharth Pithani's arrest, Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has summoned deceased actor Sushant Singh Rajput's former domestic helps Neeraj and Keshav for questioning, in the drugs case linked to Rajput's death," the sources close to Narcotics Control Bureau told ANI.

To the unversed, Sushant Singh Rajput's flatmate Siddharth Pithani was arrested by the NCB Mumbai unit, on May 26, 2021. He was arrested from Hyderabad and was later bought to Mumbai on a transit warrant obtained from the court. As per the reports, Pithani has been booked under multiple acts of the NDPS Act, 1985.

Late Sushant Singh Rajput's Flatmate Siddharth Pithani Arrested By Narcotics Control Bureau

The latest updates suggest that the CMM (Cheif Metropolitan Magistrate) court in Mumbai has remanded Siddharth Pithani to the Narcotics Control Bureau custody till June 1, Tuesday. According to the reports, the total arrests in the drug probe related to the death investigation of Sushant Singh Rajput has crossed 35.

Ahead Of Sushant's Death Anniversary Ankita Shares Pavitra Rishta Clips, Rahul Says 'Sushant Bhai Amar Raho'

Sushant Singh Rajput, the talented actor was found dead at his residence in Mumbai on June 14, 2020. The NCB started investigating the drug angle in the death case, after receiving the official communication from ED (Enforcement Directorate). Sushant's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborty are among the accused who are arrested in connection with the case. But the brother-sister duo is currently out on bail.