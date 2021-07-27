Sushant Singh Rajput's Father's Case: Delhi High Court Allows KK Singh To Approach Single Judge

It was earlier reported that in April 2021 that late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's father Krishna Kishore aka KK Singh had moved to Delhi High Court seeking a ban on films that are based on the late actor's life. He had sought a stay on the release of the film Nyay: The Justice that is allegedly based on Sushant's life. However, the Delhi High Court had initially refused the stay in the release of the film. But now according to the latest development, the court has allowed the late actor's father to approach a single judge over the release of the film.

According to a news report in IndiaTV, Sushant Singh Rajput's father was given liberty by the Court regarding the stay in the release of Nyay: The Justice. The report further stated that a bench of two judges said that both the parties were 'free to advance their stand' before the single judge after the movie has now been released digitally. The division bench said while disposing of the appeal that, "Contentions of the appellant (Krishna Kishore Singh) will be examined in the background of the film that is available on Lapalap Original website."

Sushant Singh Rajput's Father's Case: Judgement Reserved By Delhi High Court

The news report further mentioned that if the makers of Nyay: The Justice decide to bring about any changes in the movie, they have to communicate the same to KK Singh. In such a case, the late actor's father would be free to approach the single judge if advised. Apart from this, other projects that are speculated to be based on Sushant Singh Rajput's life are Shashank, Suicide Or Murder: A Star Was Lost and a crowd-funded movie.

Sushant Singh Rajput's Father KK Singh Moves Delhi High Court To Ban Films On Late Actor's Life

In his earlier statement, Sushant Singh Rajput's father had stated that people are using his son's death as an opportunity to get fame by developing different theories or stories, at the cost of their family's reputation. Singh had added that none of the makers who were associated with these projects, had taken his consent before going ahead. His family lawyer Vikas Singh had mentioned in his earlier statement that, "Nyay: The Justice, Shashank, and Suicide Or Murder: A Star Was Lost are some of the films that KK Singh has referred to in his petition. We have filed a suit and I am very sure of getting an injunction in the case, the judge will listen to their replies and pass the verdict. Our next hearing is in the month of May."