Sushant Singh Rajput's Sonchiriya Co-Star Bhumi Pednekar Remembers Him On His First Death Anniversary

It has been a year today (June 14) that actor Sushant Singh Rajput left us for the heavenly abode. However, his legacy and charisma have always been celebrated since then by his die-hard fans. On his first death anniversary today, his fans and friends from the industry have been remembering his persona and glorious body of work. One of them is the late actor's Sonchiriya co-star Bhumi Pednekar. Bhumi shared an emotional post on her social media handles remembering Sushant.

Bhumi shared some pictures of the actor from the sets of their movie Sonchiriya. In one of the pictures, the MS Dhoni: The Untold Story actor could be seen having fun with a little girl on his lap. She shared a black and white picture of the actor from one of his photoshoots. Lastly, Bhumi shared a picture wherein she and Sushant can be seen wearing glares and holding an umbrella while posing for their camera, in their Sonchiriya get-ups. Take a look at the same.

Bhumi captioned the same with a heartfelt post. The Dum Laga Ke Haisha actress wrote how she misses Sushant and all the things they spoke about. She added that the late actor showed her the world as she had never seen before, like introducing her to the stars to the unknown. She concluded by stating that she hopes the Kedarnath actor has found his peace, calling him 'Curious Sweet SSR.'

Fans dropped in some teary-eyed emojis under the post while some also stated how much they are missing Sushant Singh Rajput today. The late actor's fans have been trending his name on Twitter today while remembering him. Many of the Raabta actor's industry fraternity friends have also been sharing their fond memories with him.

Sushant Singh Rajput's close friend and director Rumi Jafry also revealed to Spotboye how he often remembers the actor and does not have the heart to delete his number. Rumi said, "Would you believe, I still continue to read his messages on the phone. Usska number delete karne ka mann nahin karta. (I don't feel like deleting his number). I still feel he's alive. His enthusiasm, his excitement about life was so infectious. He wanted to so many things. He wanted to act, direct films, write, do organic farming... I am reminded of singer Noorjehan's song Jo na mil sake wohi bewafa, Ye badi ajeeb si baat hain Jo chala gaya mujhe chodkar, Wohi aaj tak mere saath hai."