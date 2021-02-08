Sushant Singh Rajput’s Friend Ganesh Hiwarkar Allegedly Attacked By Goons; Shares Pics

Late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's choreographer friend Ganesh Hiwarkar was allegedly attacked by goons on Saturday (February 6, 2021). The choreographer's tweet post attack went viral on social media, in which pictures of blood spilt all over the floor of his dance studio are attached.

The tweet seems to have been written by a third-person Navin on Ganesh Hiwarkar's behalf. The choreographer's tweet read, "Navin hear just reach ganesh sir studio. last night sir call me about his facebook account was hacked if post wrong against sushant pls understant its not by him n pls unfollow him n inform all to unfollow. last night attack on Ganesh sir n chances to deactivate all his account." (sic)

The tweet indicates that there are chances of deactivation of all his accounts. However, there is no official confirmation about the same. For the unversed, after Sushant Singh Rajput's tragic death, Ganesh Hiwarkar had been one of the few yet prominent people who lead the 'justice for SSR' movement. Apart from that, Ganesh had also conducted a concert on Sushant Singh Rajput's birth anniversary (January 21, 2021). He had even visited his residence.

Earlier in an interview with IANS, Ganesh Hiwarkar had revealed that it was Sushant Singh Rajput who stopped him from ending his own life. He said, "A girl had dumped me and I went into depression. I had suicidal thoughts and was so unhappy that I just wanted to end my life at that point of time. Sushant was very close to me, so I opened up to him, sharing my pain. At that time, Sushant stood by me and prevented me from committing suicide. He acted as a huge support to me at that point of my life. I don't know what would have happened if he was not around. He was that sort of a friend."

For the unversed, Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Bandra residence on June 14, 2020. The investigation in his mysterious death is still going on, as SSR fans and family are waiting for the final verdict over the case.

