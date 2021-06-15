Sushant Singh Rajput's Sea-Facing Mumbai Residence Is Now Up For Rent

Sushant Singh Rajput's swanky sea-facing home in Bandra, Mumbai is now up for sale. The house may witness new tenants once the COVID-19 situation in the city relaxes. The celebrity broker from the real estate firm overlooking the property revealed the same and also quoted the rent that the late actor was shelling out to reside there.

According to a news report in Hindustan Times, the broker revealed to a leading publication, "The apartment has been put up for lease but has yet to get a tenant. Because of the pandemic, the property hasn't received that many enquiries. The few interested buyers who have shown up have always enquired about Sushant Singh Rajput." The broker revealed that the MS Dhoni: The Untold Story actor had leased the house for Rs 4.5 lakh per month and the said deal was till December 2022.

Sushant Singh Rajput Died By Suicide, Confirms AIIMS: Report

The broker added that the late actor used to reside at the property with his roommates and his then-girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty. The house is now up for lease at Rs 4 lakh a month. The broker also spoke on why the house might expect new tenants soon.

Sushant Singh Rajput Refused To Get Clicked After An Argument With Sara Ali Khan, Reveals Paparazzo

He revealed, "It is a beautiful sea view apartment and is ideal for creative minds and a good home for those who migrate to Mumbai for work. Once the pandemic ends and the world opens up to India again, we're expecting renewed interest from expatriates and the corporate world, too. This house attracts people who like vibrations and the scenic view."

He also said that the owners of the property are not worried about the prospects and are hopeful that it will have new tenants once the pandemic situation normalizes. However, the broker said that the owners are inevitably worried that tenants might show less interest due to the grim history of the house. Reportedly, the late actor was shown the pictures of the house when he was shooting for a movie in Budapest and was impressed by the same.

Sushant Singh Rajput had given a tour of his house in an episode of Where The Heart Is that involved celebrities flaunting their homes. He had revealed that he wanted to get here to experience this house. Sushant had passed away on June 14, 2020, at his home at the age of 34.