Sushant Singh Rajput's Sister Priyanka Demands Wikipedia Change His Cause Of Death And Height

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Priyanka Singh who is also a lawyer by profession took to her social media handle to share a series of tweets demanding Wikipedia change her brother's cause of death and height on his public profile. She also tagged Wikipedia founder Jimmy Wales and former co-founder, Larry Sanger, on her tweets. Priyanka also backed her demands with substantial evidence for the same.

Priyanka Singh stated that since the investigation surrounding Sushant Singh Rajput's demise is still underway so the cause of his death should be changed from 'suicide by hanging' to 'under investigation.' She tweeted stating, "My demand from @Wikipedia @jimmy_wales is: Firstly, as the investigation is still ongoing in Sushant's death case by top Indian agency, Central Bureau of Investigation, the cause of death cited on wiki page should be changed from "suicide by hanging" to "under investigation."

Apart from that, Priyanka also demanded Wikipedia to change the late actor's height. She stated that Sushant Singh Rajput's height should be changed to 183 cms. She backed her demand with a video wherein the MS Dhoni: The Untold Story actor reveals his height to be 183 cms in a throwback interview.

Priyanka Singh also shared a blurred picture of Sushant's photoshoot with International model Kendall Jenner wherein she pointed out that the latter is in heels. She stated, "I am his sister and I vouch by the fact that Sushant's height is 183cm indeed. His height is crucial to the matrix of Sushant's death case. Here is a picture from

@mariotestino photoshoot of Sushant with @KendallJenner for @voguemagazine Btw Kendall is on high heels." Take a look at her tweet.

I am his sister and I vouch by the fact that sushant’s height is 183cm indeed. His height is crucial to the matrix of the Sushant’s death case. Here is a picture from @mariotestino photo shoot of Sushant with @KendallJenner for @voguemagazine Btw Kendall is on high heels👇 pic.twitter.com/sg6YXSjb5I — Priyanka Singh (@withoutthemind) July 19, 2021

She also shared a throwback radio interview of Sushant Singh Rajput with his Raabta co-star Kriti Sanon wherein Sushant again reveals how he is taller than Kriti with his height being 183 cms. Former Wikipedia co-founder Larry Sanger went on to share a Twitter thread related to the Dil Bechara actor's death. Larry stated "Sharing because I promised I would. What do you Westerners reckon? Or should we stay out of such things?" and Priyanka quoted his tweet stating, "I am Sushant's sister and I thank you @lsanger for being a credible voice for Neutrality. In today's world when information is power, sticking to Facts and Facts alone is the greatest service one can do folded hands#JusticeForSushantSinghRajput." Take a look at the tweet.

I am Sushant’s sister and I thank you @lsanger for being a credible voice for Neutrality. In today’s world when information is power, sticking to Facts and Facts alone is the greatest service one can do🙏#JusticeForSushantSinghRajput https://t.co/s8yQ4bNC4p — Priyanka Singh (@withoutthemind) July 19, 2021

The Central Bureau of Investigations and the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) have been conducting investigations regarding Sushant Singh Rajput's demise and the alleged drug angle. The NCB recently arrested the late actor's friend and flatmate Siddharth Pithani from Hyderabad. However, Pithani went on to file for bail at the Special Court.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai flat on June 14, 2020, under mysterious circumstances.