Sushant Singh Rajput's Sister Shweta Announces $35,000 Scholarship On Actor's Birthday Anniversary

Fans have been sharing heartfelt messages for the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput on his 35th birth anniversary on Thursday (January 21, 2021). Meanwhile, Sushant's sister Shweta Singh Kirti has announced a special scholarship fund in his memory at UC Berkeley for physics students.
Shweta took to Twitter to announce the $35,000 scholarship, and wrote, "I am happy to announce that on 35th Birthday of Bhai, a step has been taken towards fulfilling one of his dreams. The Sushant Singh Rajput Memorial Fund of $35,000 has been set up in UC Berkeley. #SushantDay."
The scholarship which has been listed on the UC Berkeley's website, says, "The Sushant Singh Rajput Memorial Fund in Physics provides graduate student support in the Department of Physics at the University of California, Berkeley with a preference for students studying Astrophysics. Sushant Singh Rajput was born in India and passed on in June 2020. Alongside being a noted actor in mainstream Indian movies, he was a National Physics Olympiad winner and held a lifelong passion for astronomy and astrophysics."
Shweta went on to reveal, "Anyone interested in pursuing Astrophysics at UC Berkeley can apply for this fund."
"Grateful to the Angels who made it possible. Folded hands Happy Birthday my little Brother, I hope you always stay happy wherever you are! Love You Red heart#SushantDay," Shweta added in another tweet
She also shared Sushant's old post in which he had talked about the kind of educational set-up he wanted to create for students. The post read, "I dream to create an environment where kids of India- and elsewhere, get 'free', improved and relevant education and great many ways to acquire any skill of choice for free. To create a structure like this, and now, could be highly possible with right intentions and some working knowledge of chaos and game theories, non-zero sum structures that bio-mimic. Any suggestion/ feedback/idea for the Cause, if you have, please do share. I would be highly obliged. It's about time that we acknowledge 'convergence' that's happening all around the globe and make the youth more competent and happy 'now'. Because as they say, the more we learn, the lesser time it takes for us to learn even more. Let's begin. It's about 'time'."
Sushant, who had been a part of films like Kai Po Che!, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Byomkesh Bakshi, Sonchiriya and Dil Bechara, passed away on June 14, 2020. The late actor's death is being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).
