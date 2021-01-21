Sushant Singh Rajput's Sister Shweta Announces $35,000 Scholarship On Actor's Birthday Anniversary

Shweta Announces $35,000 Worth Of Scholarship For Students

Shweta went on to reveal, "Anyone interested in pursuing Astrophysics at UC Berkeley can apply for this fund."

"Grateful to the Angels who made it possible. Folded hands Happy Birthday my little Brother, I hope you always stay happy wherever you are! Love You Red heart#SushantDay," Shweta added in another tweet

Sushant's Old Post About His Dream Educational Set Up

She also shared Sushant's old post in which he had talked about the kind of educational set-up he wanted to create for students. The post read, "I dream to create an environment where kids of India- and elsewhere, get 'free', improved and relevant education and great many ways to acquire any skill of choice for free. To create a structure like this, and now, could be highly possible with right intentions and some working knowledge of chaos and game theories, non-zero sum structures that bio-mimic. Any suggestion/ feedback/idea for the Cause, if you have, please do share. I would be highly obliged. It's about time that we acknowledge 'convergence' that's happening all around the globe and make the youth more competent and happy 'now'. Because as they say, the more we learn, the lesser time it takes for us to learn even more. Let's begin. It's about 'time'."

Sushant Passed Away On June 14, 2020

Sushant, who had been a part of films like Kai Po Che!, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Byomkesh Bakshi, Sonchiriya and Dil Bechara, passed away on June 14, 2020. The late actor's death is being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).