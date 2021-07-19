Sushant Singh Rajput's Sister Shweta Says He Was Only Actor Trained By NASA To Go For 2024 Moon Mission

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput was set to appear as an astronaut for a movie titled Chanda Mama Door Ke. The talented actor had also visited the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) while prepping for the role. However, even after the film was shelved, Sushant reportedly went back to NASA and complete the instructor training.

Now SSR's sister Shweta Singh Kirti has revealed in a tweet that he was set to go for the 2024 Moon Mission. She shared a tweet that read, "The only actor in the world ever who actually got trained by NASA as Astronaut n even was set to go for 2024 Moon Mission! @itsSSR Our Sushant Our Pride!" She wrote in the caption, "Our Sushant Our Pride".

Fans from all over the world quickly responded to the post with hearts. One user also wrote, "He was a gem who was destroyed n till today they are free.feels sad." Another wrote, "Since the day,I came across his announcement for NASA moon mission 2024,I was eagerly waiting and counting down.... And I am still counting down, still waiting for it" One Instagram user commented, "He deserve much more."

Back in 2020, after SSR's untimely death, Chanda Mama Door Ke director Sanjay Puran Singh said that now the film will be made as a tribute to the late actor. He had revealed that the film has not been shelved. "Whenever I make the film, it will be a tribute to Sushant. He was so attached to the script that I owe this to him. He had given a lot of inputs to the material," the director had told Mid-Day.

Over the years, Sushant too had expressed his desire to go to NASA. While talking about the film's prep, he had said, "I stayed there and did everything what an astronaut is supposed to do." The late actor was seen in films like, Kai Po Che!, Dil Bechara, Chhichhore, Sonchiriya and more.