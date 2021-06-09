'Sushant Singh Rajput Was Unique & He Stood Out'; Prateik Babbar Remembers His Chhichhore Co-Star

Ahead of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's first death anniversary, his co-star from Chhichhore Prateik Babbar spoke at length about him in an interaction with a leading tabloid. Prateik recalled how he and the late actor would bump into each other at events and said that he had an aura which set him apart from the rest.

ETimes quoted Prateik as saying, "Sushant and I were acquaintances who would bump into each other at events. I'd even seen him at the gym a couple of times. I had noticed that Sushant had an aura about him, which was not like anyone else's in the business. He was unique and he stood out."

He remembered Sushant as a 'warm, fun-loving and an easy-to-talk-to' kind of person and said that the late actor loved having conversations. Recalling his experience of working with him in Nitesh Tiwari's Chhichhore, Prateik said that the late actor would ensure that just like him, others would also have a good time on the set.

Prateik even recalled how he was blown away when Sushant expressed his desire to visit Antarctica after shooting for Chhichhore.

"He was an extremely warm, fun-loving, and an easy-to-talk-to kind of person. But he would also drift away sometimes into his own world. Sushant loved having conversations; not only was he always trying to have a good time on the set, but he would ensure others were having fun, too. Sushant loved talking about quantum physics, planets, stars, and sciences. I still remember he wanted to visit Antarctica after shooting the film. I was blown away with that; who would think of doing that really? He did! He was curious about life and exploring it through all its avenues. He was one of a kind, who saw things differently and had priorities that were different from the herd. He was a gem of a guy," the Baaghi 3 actor told the leading daily.

Sushant Singh Rajput-starrer Chhichhore was a massive success at the box office and even picked up a National Award this year. Post the win, the entire team of the film had dedicated the award to Sushant who passed away on June 14, 2020.