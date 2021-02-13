Sushmita Sen And Rohman Shawl End The Rumours Of Split After Being Spotted Together

Rumour mills were abuzz with the news of all not being well in Sushmita Sen and beau Rohman Shawl's love nest. Sushmita had also sparked rumours of a breakup after she shared a cryptic post of women walking out of a relationship. However, the actor along with Rohman was spotted together recently which has shut down the rumours of their split.

Talking about the same, Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl were clicked by the shutterbugs in the city on Friday night. The two looked very much in love and also struck a pose together for the paparazzi. Sushmita looked pretty in all-black attire. While Rohman looked dapper in a white t-shirt and black pants. This inevitably has dusted down the news of their separation, much to the happiness of their fans. Take a look at the pictures of the two.

The rumours of their split started doing the rounds after Sushmita Sen had shared a post which said how women walk away from a toxic relationship. The post read as "The problem is women think he will change, he won't. The mistake men make is thinking she'll never leave, She will - Anonymous." The Main Hoon Na actor captioned the post stating, "Moral of the story...He won't, She will #factcheck #truethat." Many fans speculated if her relationship with Rohman Shawl had gone downhill after the same. Take a look at the post which was shared by Sushmita.

Earlier, Rohman Shawl had also addressed the marriage rumours with Sushmita Sen. When quipped on when the two are planning to tie the knot, Rohman had revealed, "Sushmita, her daughters (Renee and Alisah) and I are a family already. Sometimes, I am like a father to the kids, sometimes, I am a friend to them, and at times, we fight, too. We live like a normal family, and we enjoy that. So, we don't dwell upon questions like ' Aap shaadi kab kar rahe ho (when are you getting married)'. When marriage happens, we won't hide it. For now, we are enjoying the success of her web series. Aage sochenge kya hota hai (we will think about the future later)." Meanwhile, on the work front, Sushmita had received several praises for her performance on the Hotstar web series, Aarya.

