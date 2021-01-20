Sushmita Sen's Daughter Renee Reveals Why She Never Found Out About Her Biological Parents!

In 2000, when actress Sushmita Sen adopted Renee, she made it very clear that she has brought the little girl into her life because she wanted to grace motherhood. In an old interview, Sushmita had said, "The wisest decision I made at the age of 24 was to become a mother. It stabilised my life. People think it was a great act of charity and wonderful action but it was self-preservation. It was me protecting myself."

Cut to present, Renee has turned 21, and has already made her acting debut with a short film titled Suttabaazi, which is currently streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

In her recent tete-a-tete with an entertainment portal, when Renee was asked if she ever wished to find out about her biological parents, Renee said that her mother Sushmita is everything to her, and she doesn't wish to know about her biological parents.

"I don't feel the need to. She (Sushmita) is my everything. I also understand that my 'biological' parents may have had some circumstances or whatever but that is history. This is my family. This is who I am. Why should I kick all my blessings in the face? It does not make sense to me. I mean no disrespect to anybody who does want to know. By all means, please, if it makes you happy. But it does not make me happy," said Renee.

Renee also asserted that she has witnessed love in the purest form, and she doesn't believe in terms such as 'biological' and 'adoption'.

"I have seen love in its purest form. This difference between adopted and biological... There is no difference for me, it is only a term. I don't feel a difference," said Renee.

In the same interview, Renee also affirmed that in future, she would love to adopt a kid.