Sushmita Sen's Daughter Renee Sen Says She's Aware Of Her Privileges As She's All Set For Her Acting Debut

Sushmita Sen's eldest daughter Renee Sen is quite upbeat about her acting debut, which she's making with a 15-minute short film titled Suttabaazi. Renee's choice is quite bold, as despite being a daughter of Miss Universe 1994, she's is foraying into acting without any hullabaloo.

In her recent tete-a-tete with a media agency, when Renee was asked if she ever thought of being launched by a big banner, the newbie said that whatever choice she is making for her career is based on the fact that she wants to be independent, because her mother has always encouraged that.

"But I am not consciously trying to do things differently. I am just lucky and blessed that everything is falling into place, with however independently I am doing it. I am doing it step by step. It is not a conscious decision to set an example. 'Suttabazi' is a beautiful film and I am lucky to be a part of it," said Renee.

Renee further added, "I truly believe that a big launch will happen, yes, but with time when I am more prepared for a big launch. Right now I am taking it step by step, and slowly. Right now the only conscious decision is to be more independent."

In the last few months, many star kids including Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan, Tiger Shroff, Janhvi Kapoor and Ananya Panday became the target of trolls owing to the ongoing nepotism debate. But when it comes to Renee, we must say that with her unconventional acting debut, Renee has already saved herself from the evil eyes of trolls.

Speaking about her mom, who is also Renee's role model, the 21-year-old said, "To me, Sushmita Sen is my mother and I am aware of the privileges. I am very blessed that I am her daughter but at the end of the day she is my maa. I, along with my sister, am being raised to be strong, and to have an identity of my own. She is teaching us the values she wants us to have, and I feel like I am learning from the best but, most importantly, she is my maa and I love her the most."

Renee concluded by saying that she feels proud to be a daughter of a woman, who inspires millions of women around the world!

