Sushmita Sen On Her Breakup With Rohman Shawl: Closure Is Important For Both People So That They Can Move On

Earlier this month, Sushmita Sen had taken her Instagram handle to announce her breakup with her beau Rohman Shawl. The actress had written, "We began as friends, we remain friends!! 🤗👍 The relationship was long over...the love remains!!😇❤️."

Now in her latest interview with Hindustan Times, the former beauty queen has bared her heart on her breakup and explained why closure plays an important role in her life.

Sushmita Sen Says 'Peace Is Beautiful' After Announcing Break-Up With Ex Rohman Shawl

The tabloid quoted her as saying, "For me, closure is a big thing. When you are a public figure, the person involved with you is also in the public eye. Even if the person is there, because you have put them there. So, it is not fair for his life or your life to be stuck with everyone feeling something or thinking it's a relationship," says Sen, who announced her breakup with Shawl through social media earlier this month.

She emphasized that closure is important for both the people so that they can move on in their respective lives. Sushmita said, "Closure is important for both people so that they can move on in their lives. And yeah, the friendship always remains. At my age, if I sit and start thinking about the terrible thing, it is really my life that I wasted".

Exclusive! Aarya 2 Star Tariq Vasudeva AKA Kedia Says 'Sushmita Sen Is A Very Generous Actor'

The actress told the tabloid that she has learnt a lot from every relationship in her life. The Main Hoon Na star said that she has always believed in speaking her truth, be it about her professional life or personal life which is why she didn't try to hide the truth about the end of her relationship with Rohman Shawl.

"I have grown in every relationship. So, it's a beautiful thing to be able to speak your truth," says the actor. I'm 100% person. When I'm in love, I'm 100%. So, when we leave gracefully, we must do that 100%. Whatever the reason be, your life is not about being in a loop. The truth is incredible because it allows people to remain friends and to be good to each other. The world needs that love. There's enough problems in it already," Sen was quoted as saying.

With regards to work, Sushmita was recently seen in Ram Madhvani's web series Aarya 2. Looking back at this year, the actress continued, "I feel blessed. I came back after a 10 year hiatus with an author backed role, which has got overwhelming acceptance. It has not been a mixed, but beautiful year, from getting nominated internationally, and second season getting so much love."