Sushmita Sen Pens A Sweet Birthday Wish For 'First Love' Daughter Renee Sen; 'What An Avalanche Of Blessings'

Sushmita Sen's elder daughter Renee Sen turned 22 on Saturday (September 4, 2021). The actress took to social media to pen an adorable birthday wish for her 'first love' and said that it's 'an avalanche of blessings' to be her mother.

The Main Hoon Na actress shared two beautiful picture of Renee and captioned them as, "#faceoflove Happpyyyyyy Birthday my first love @reneesen47 We are 22...how time flies!!! Two decades of being your Maa...what an avalanche of blessings indeed!!! May God always bless you with his best...May you manifest all that your beautiful heart desires!!! We love you Shona....party time #birthdaygirl #duggadugga #mybeautifuldaughter Kisses & a tight collective hug, Alisah & Maa."

Have a look at the pictures.

In the clicks, Renee looks pretty in a red dress sans any makeup and is all smiles for the camera in one of the photos.

Earlier this year, Renee had made her acting debut with a short film titled Suttabaazi which released on Disney+Hotstar.

Speaking about how her bond with her mother, she had told a leading tabloid, "My mom is really relaxed. She values discipline but we, Alisah and I, have our own space. She gives us that. She doesn't pressurise us in any way. She is really motivating. I am so happy I can talk to her. Our relationship has changed now that we are in the same field."

Renee had also opened up on what attracted her to acting and had told HT Brunch magazine, "I was six months old when mum took me to her first shoot. I remember as a child being on the sets of Main Hoon Na (2004) and Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya (2005). I've seen Mom get ready for ramp walks, interviews and speeches. That's when I realised I wanted to do this. I also think it's one thing to want to do something, and quite another to enjoy it when you actually do it. After this movie, I know for sure I want to do this 1,000 per cent, with every ounce of life I have in me."

When asked about being comparisons with her mother, she had added, "My sister and I have been raised to be independent, strong women, not clones of anyone. So, I can only take inspiration from my mum; I can't compare what she's done in her life to mine."

Sushmita had adopted Renee in 2000. Workwise, the actress will next be seen in Aarya Season 2.