Sushmita Sen Praises Daughter Alisah For An Heartwarming Essay On Adoption

Sushmita Sen recently shared an old video of younger daughter Alisah and praised her for her grace and wisdom. In the throwback video, 11-year-old Alisah can be seen reciting an essay on adoption. The star kid went on to urge people to adopt as it gives a child 'the right to live'.

Sushmita who came across the video on Twitter, retweeted it and wrote, "Such wisdom & grace!!! Alisah Sen inspires me!!! #DuggaDugga #BornFromTheHeart."

Meanwhile, in the clip, Alisah can be seen in a classroom talking to the camera. She says, "I believe that you should adopt a child from the orphanage since you will have happiness in your family. After all, a child must have the right to live. You might be thinking that adopting a child means more responsibility than a biological one. But no, you are wrong. Both types are the same and secondly, there shouldn't even be a differentiation."

She urged people to give orphans the love they deserve but don't get. Comparing them with clay she added, "When you adopt, you give life to someone. You get to be different. You get to choose a child whose parents abandoned them."

"Besides, honestly, it is a beautiful feeling to know that you gave life in such a way that you saved one. Your child will love you so much that you would never feel like they are adopted. That is the kind of love you will get from them," Alisha concluded.

Notably, Sushmita Sen had adopted Renee at the age of 24 in 2000. A decade later in 2010, Sushmita had adopted Alisah. Renee Sen now 21, recently made her acting debut with a short film Suttabaazi. On the work front, Sushmita Sen currently is busy shooting for her web series Aarya's season 2 in Jaipur.

