Sushmita Sen Expresses Gratitude On Winning Champions Of Change Awards, See Post

Sushmita Sen recently took to her social media handle to celebrate her winning the Champions Of Change Awards for women empowerment and social welfare. The actor also took to her social media handle to flaunt her prize. Along with the same, the Main Hoon Na actor also penned down a sweet message on this special occasion.

Talking about the same, Sushmita shared a picture wherein she can be seen sharing a glimpse of her award while sporting a cream-coloured sherwani and a red printed shawl. The actor also shared a picture of her certificate with the same. Take a look at the post shared by the Biwi No 1 actor.

Along with the same, the actor said that she receives the award on the behalf of the nation's strongest backbone, women. She thanked the award organizers for honouring her. The No Problem actor said that everyone should continue to take small steps and big changes will soon follow.

Apart from this Sushmita also conducted a live session on her Instagram account to share this delightful news with her fans. The visibly elated actor could be seen showing her award to her fans during the live session. The former Miss Universe was also joined by her boyfriend Rohman Shawl and children Alisah and Renee during the session.

Sushmita revealed during the session what she said while receiving this honour virtually. The actor stated that she said that to be born a woman is a huge gift from God but to be in service of another woman, is a matter of privilege. Apart from that, the Samay: When Time Strikes actor also revealed that her father would be proud of her as he had gone on to serve the nation as an Indian Air Force officer for several years.

On the work front, Sushmita Sen had received many laurels for her performance in the web series Aarya. The actor was also the recipient of the Dadasaheb Phalke Award and the Filmfare Award for her performance in the same. She will soon begin shooting for the second season of the same.