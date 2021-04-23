Sushmita Sen Has This Reply To Twitter User Who Questioned Her For Not Sending Oxygen Cylinders To Mumbai

In the wake of the second wave of COVID-19, wherein some hospitals have been experiencing a shortage of oxygen cylinders, actor Sushmita Sen took up the initiative of sending oxygen cylinders in Delhi. The actor did the same after she heard the teary-eyed plea for oxygen cylinders of a CEO of a hospital in Delhi. Sushmita soon was able to arrange for the cylinders but she asked for help on her Twitter handle when it came to transporting the same from Mumbai to Delhi. On this, one of the Twitter users was quick to question her on why is she not giving those cylinders to Mumbai instead of Delhi.

The user asked Sushmita that if the oxygen crisis is everywhere, why she is not giving the cylinders in Mumbai. To this, the Main Hoon Na actor replied to the user that Mumbai still has some oxygen cylinders that are available and that is how she found the same. The actor added that Delhi needs oxygen cylinders especially the smaller hospitals in the city and asked the user to help if possible. Take a look at her reply for the user.

Earlier Sushmita had also reacted to the heartfelt plea of the hospital's CEO. Quoting the video from a publication, she called it heartbreaking that there is an oxygen crisis everywhere. The Biwi No 1 actor further added that she has managed to arrange for oxygen cylinders for this hospital but needs a way to transport them to Delhi. Her tweet was shared by many of her fans and followers so that it reached suitable people who could help with the situation.

Also Read: Sushmita Sen Expresses Gratitude On Winning Champions Of Change Award, See Post

Meanwhile, Sushmita was recently bestowed with the prestigious Champions Of Change Awards for women empowerment and social welfare. The actor took to her social media handle to share a glimpse of her award. The No Problem actor also shared a heartwarming message wherein she dedicated her award to women and spoke on how her father would be proud of her.

Also Read: Sushmita Sen Shares A Cryptic Post, Talks About Authentic Healing And Repetition Of Patterns

On the work front, Sushmita Sen was last seen in the show Aarya. The series was helmed by Ram Madhvani and the actor received several laurels for her performance. She had been shooting for the second season of the same.