Sushmita Sen Reveals She Underwent Surgery Days Before Birthday: I Am Healing Marvellously Every Passing Day

Sushmita Sen, who celebrated her 46th birthday on Friday, November 19, revealed she had to undergo surgery earlier this week. The actress took to her Instagram account to thank fans for their best wishes and shared an update about her work and her personal life.

Sushmita Sen's Beau Rohman Shawl Leaves An Endearing Birthday Wish For Her

Sharing a smiling picture of herself, Sushmita began a long note with, "A BIG 'Thank you' to all of you super generous and loving souls... unending showering of good wishes and blessings coming my way...making this birthday yet another one to be cherished! I feel reborn this birthday in more ways than I can describe in words."

Sharing about her work and health, Sen added, "Letting you in on a little secret... I completed Aarya 2 and then travelled to address my health....had a successful surgery on 16th Nov and I am healing marvellously every passing day... in this beautiful place! I feel the goodness of all your energies and the strength of your love! Keep it coming!"

The actress received plenty of love on her birthday through posts from friends and family members. Renee Sen who often talks about looking up to her mother shared an adorable post of the celebration. She shared a picture of Susmita taking a photograph of Renee and her younger sister Alisah. "Happy Birthday Maa. Being your daughter is God's greatest blessing! I love you Dugga Dugga," she wrote.

Sushmita Sen Says, "Aarya Changed My Life on Many Levels" Ahead Of Season 2's Release

Meanwhile, her boyfriend and model Rohman Shawl took to his Instagram Stories and shared a picture of the happy couple and wrote, "Happy Birthday, Babush."

On the work front, Sushmita Sen had been away from the screen for over a decade but returned with Disney Plus Hotstar's Aarya. Sushmita in the beloved series plays the titular role, which is returning for the second season of the series.