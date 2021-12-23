Sushmita Sen And Rohman Shawl Part Ways; Actress Says Relationship Was Long Over

Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl are one of the most loved couples we have in Bollywood. However, reports revealed that there was trouble paradise. Now the actress has also confirmed the news by taking it to her social media profile.

Rohman Shawl had become an integral part of Sushmita Sen's life and family. The two had been dating since before 2018, when the actress first shared a picture with him. Sushmita in her Instagram post said that the relationship was long over but the love remains.

Sharing a photo with Rohman, the actress wrote, "We began as friends, we remain friends!! The relationship was long over the love remains!! #nomorespeculations #liveandletlive #cherishedmemories #gratitude #love #friendship I love you guys!!! #duggadugga."

Earlier, a source close to the couple has informed ETimes that the actress has not only broken all ties with Rohman but he has moved out of her house. The model reportedly is currently crashing at a friend's place.

Roham and Sushmita had considered themselves as a part of a family. Talking about their relationship Roham had said, "Sushmita, her daughters (Renee and Alisah) and I are a family already. Sometimes, I am like a father to the kids, sometimes, I am a friend to them, and at times, we fight, too. We live like a normal family, and we enjoy that."

This is not the first time, rumours of their break up emerged, back in February, Sushmita had shared a post that spoke about walking out of a futile relationship, which led to fans worrying about their relationship. However, the two made several public appearances post the reports.