Sushmita Sen's Advice To Renee On Privilege: You Cannot Take Someone's Place Because You Are My Daughter

Sushmita Sen's daughter Renee Sen recently made her acting debut with a short film titled Suttabaazi. During an interview with NDTV, Renee opened up about the privilege she has, and her mother and former Miss Universe's advise for her before the debut.

Renee during the interaction said that she knows that she has to earn her place in the industry as lakhs of people come every year to Mumbai to become actors. "I am aware of how privileged I am. I don't want to boast but being her daughter has been the biggest privilege. So, the biggest disservice I will do if I am dishonest to my work," Renee said.

Talking about her mother and actress Sushmita Sen's influence on her work, she added, "I can only stay focused if I am grounded. My mother reminds me to stay grounded, to keep my head on my shoulders, and work hard. My mother always says that 'you must be deserving, and you cannot just take someone's place because you are my daughter. If you don't earn it then don't be in it'. I am very lucky, and I have to earn being here every day."

However, Renee added that at the end of the day Sushmita Sen is her mother and she is learning for from the best. "Sushmita Sen is my mother and I am aware of the privileges. I am very blessed that I am her daughter but at the end of the day, she is my maa. I, along with my sister, am being raised to be strong and to have an identity of my own. She is teaching us the values she wants us to have, and I feel like I am learning from the best but, most importantly, she is my maa and I love her the most," Renee added.

Meanwhile, Sushmita Sen who is an avid social media user often shares how proud she is of her daughters in her Instagram posts. In her recent post, she wrote, "Sooooo Sooooooo Proud of you Renee Shona!!! Big Dreams & little steps...A self made story in the making!! ? All our love & blessings always @reneesen47 #duggadugga Maa , Alisah @rohmanshawl"

While Renee is yet to announce her first Bollywood project, fans are hoping she will join Sushmita Sen on the big screen soon.

