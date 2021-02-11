Sushmita Sen's Cryptic Post On Relationships Leads To Rumours Of Her Break-Up With Boyfriend Rohman Shawl

Sushmita Sen and model Rohman Shawl have been dating for over two years now, and the couple always makes us go all hearts with their love-filled posts for each other on social media. Unlike a few B-town celebrities who choose not to speak about their personal life, Sushmita and Rohman have always been vocal about their relationship.

However, Sushmita Sen's recent post on her Instagram page left fans a bit concerned. Reason? The Aarya actress shared a cryptic message on 'men and women' which made netizens wonder if she has ended her relationship with beau Rohman.

Sushmita shared a quote that read, "The problem is women think he will change, he won't. The mistake men make is thinking she'll never leave, She will." Her caption for the post added more fuel to her break-up rumours as she wrote, "Moral of the story..."He won't, She will" 😅😉💋 #factcheck #truethat ✅ 😄 I love you guys!!! Mmuuuaaah."

See her post.

A section of netizens wondered if she and Rohman have split. An Instagram user wrote, "Maam plez don't tell me you are break up 😮 , was just waiting to see you getting married 😢 #heartbreak." "She broke up with @rohmanshawl I think," read another comment.

There were some who agreed with Sushmita's assertion. "JUST THE RIGHT AND EXACT AMOUNT OF WORDS🔥🙌🏻. PERIOD," a netizen wrote on Sushmita's post. Another one commented, "❤️ queen has said the ultimate truth 🙌."

Recently, in an interview with ETimes, Rohman Shawl had opened up about his relationship with Sushmita Sen. Talking about how he is not bothered by the 15-year age gap between them, he had said, "Men look for maturity, as they aren't mature enough at any age. When a strong woman enters your life, you realise that you are also capable of much more. She transforms you into a man."

In the same interview, he had also opened up about his marriage plans with Sushmita and said that whenever it happens, they won't hide it.

ALSO READ: Sushmita Sen Has A Cute Reaction To Beau Rohman Shawl Getting Her Name Tattooed On His Arm

ALSO READ: Rohman Shawl On His Marriage Plans With Sushmita Sen: When It Happens, We Won't Hide It