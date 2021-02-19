Sushmita Sen's Daughter Renee Confessed She Wanted To Enter Beauty Pageants Like Her Mother

Renee Sen, the daughter of actor Sushmita Sen hosted a 'Ask Me A Question' session on Instagram. The star kid turned actor interacted with fans, shared details about her upcoming projects as well as spilled the beans about her relationship status.

Renee who made her acting debut with a short film called Suttabaazi, was seen playing a young character who tries to keep her smoking habit hidden from her parents during the lockdown. Replying to a fan, she revealed that she is a non-smoker and the role was difficult for her.

She wrote, "I'm so glad you enjoyed Suttabaazi! The smoking part was really difficult, my lungs felt very uncomfortable." When another fan asked about her plans to break into Bollywood, Renee said, "By auditioning for roles." For the unversed, Suttabaazi is currently available to watch on Disney+ Hotstar.

Talking about taking on more acting jobs, when one asked what she adores about the job she said, "the opportunity to bring stories and characters to life".

Renee also shared that her next project will be announced, "very soon".

Fans also asked questions about her personal life. One user asked, "R u single?" to which she replied, "Focussed on my career and college right now... That's my relationship status right now."

When asked about the best lesson Sushmita has taught her, Renee revealed she is learning from her mother everyday. "I'm learning from her everyday but the fact that she's making me independent and self made is the best thing I'm learning from her," wrote the actress.

Renee has often talked about being inspired by her mother. She once also revealed that she took interest in acting after visiting the sets with her mother for a shoot.

When a fan asked if she wanted to enter a beauty pageant like Sushmita, she revealed "As a child, yes," Notably, Sushmita Sen had won the Miss Universe title in 1994, before she entered Bollywood.

