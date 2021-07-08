Sushmita Sen's Daughter Renee Recalls Being Asked bout Her Real Mother; 'I Feel We Must Be Little Sensitive'

Sushmita Sen's daughter Renee Sen recently in an interview with an entertainment portal, opened up on the one thing which she would like to tell people who ask her about her real mother.

Renee told PeepMoon, "You know, on my Instagram, I was asked this questions: 'Who's your real mother?' I would just like to say, 'please define real mother'. What is a 'real mother?'"

The aspiring actress said that it doesn't matter to her as her truth is very out and open. However, she also urged people to be a little sensitive as one doesn't know how such things might affect someone who wants to keep their lives private.

"See, I understand that people are interested in our lives, in what we eat. It's fine, but I do feel like people need to be nicer to each other. My truth is very out and open. But what if it's someone else? We don't know how it'll affect them. So, yes, I feel like we must be a little sensitive. For me, it's different, because I've grown up with this... For me, it doesn't matter. But for someone else who wants to keep their life private, we don't know how your question can affect them. Let's not ask until a person tell you themselves," Renee told the entertainment portal.

Earlier in an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Renee had spoken up on why she chose not to know about her biological questions.

"I don't feel the need to. She (Sushmita) is my everything. I also understand that my 'biological' parents may have had some circumstances or whatever but that is history. This is my family. This is who I am. Why should I kick all my blessings in the face? It does not make sense to me. I mean no disrespect to anybody who does want to know. By all means, please, if it makes you happy. But it does not make me happy," she was quoted as saying.

Sushmita Sen had embraced motherhood at the age of 24 and adopted Renee.

Speaking about Renee, she recently made her acting debut with a short film titled Suttabaazi and is now gearing for her big Bollywood debut.