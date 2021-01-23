Sushmita Sen's Daughter Renee Sen On Being Compared To Her Mom: Those Shoes Are Too Big To Fill

Former beauty queen and actress Sushmita Sen's daughter Renee Sen recently made her acting debut with a short film titled Suttabaazi. The star kid received rave reviews for her performance in the film. In a recent interaction with a leading tabloid, Renee said that she wants to impress the audience with baby steps. The aspiring actress also opened up about constant comparisons with her mother, Sushmita.

Renee told Hindustan Times, "I find it weird being compared with maa. Her body of work, the life she has led, those shoes are too big to fill."

Renee said that she is well aware about the privileges attached to her surname, and she never take it for granted or let anyone do it.

"I'm not running away from my surname. I know it comes with a lot of responsibility and the love I'm getting is because of my mother, the kind of work she has done. But I'm not taking the pressure or else I won't be able to do a single day's job. And, I'll never take it for granted, nor will I allow anybody else to take it for granted," the 21-year-old was quoted as saying by the daily.

Further, Renee also addressed the hot topic of nepotism in the film industry in her interview. She said, "When I watched my mother act, it was inspiring, and I wanted to do this even before I knew the word nepotism. We all look up to our parents. Is following your parents' footstep nepotism? There's glamour attached to the industry, so people are more interested about how it functions, that's why there's a little more attention on showbiz."

Further, Renee revealed that her mother Sushmita never made any phone calls to launch her acting career.

The tabloid quoted her as saying, "Maa said you want to act, you figure it out. So I'm doing it step-by-step. If it's easy, would I have valued it enough? I don't think so. I'm aware of the uncertainties of this profession. Maa tells me to keep grounded, complete my education so that 'No one can tell you, you're less than anybody and you don't make anybody feel like that'. I want to be self made. I'll approach directors, show Suttabaazi (her short film) and request them to consider me for their projects."

Well, it would be interesting to watch what Renee has in store for us next!

