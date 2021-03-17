Sushmita Sen's Daughter Renee Shares Advice On How To Deal With Trolls: Let Them Gossip

Former beauty queen and actor Sushmita Sen's daughter Renee recently debuted as an actor with a short film Suttabaazi. While the actress has already garnered a fan following, she also occasionally receives flak from trolls. On Tuesday (March 16) Renee took to Instagram and shared a quote on how to deal with online haters.

The quote shared by Renee on her Instagram Stories was by Scott Scabile. It read, "Let them judge you. Let them misunderstand you. Let them gossip about you. Their opinions aren't your problem. You stay kind, committed to love and free in your authenticity. No matter what they do or say, don't you dare doubt your worth or the beauty of truth. Just keep on shining like you do."

Soon after, she also shared a selfie amid her self-care routine. The actress shared another anecdote. She captioned the post as, "Self care doesn't need a day" with a laughing emoji. Take a look at the picture,

Renee recently had revealed that she wanted to be an actor ever since she went on the sets of her mother's films like Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya and Main Hoon Na. Years later, she debuted with Suttabaazi, directed by Kabeer Khurana.

Talking about the film with a media portal, Renee had said, "Suttabaazi is a relatable story for every household. The simplicity with which an important message is being conveyed of not seeking validation from the outside world is what truly attracted me. I hope everyone relates to this because it is so close to my heart."

Renee often shares pictures with her family and from sets on social media. In her recent posts, she was spotted working with Darsheel Safary and Zubin Shah on a new project. Renee is yet to confirm her upcoming projects or her Bollywood debut as a lead.

