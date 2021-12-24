Sushmita Sen Says 'Peace Is Beautiful' After Announcing Break-Up With Ex Rohman Shawl

A day after confirming break-up with model former boyfriend Rohman Shawl, Sushmita Sen said that 'peace is beautiful'. Taking to Instagram, the actress shared a close-up picture of herself and expressed relief. Reports had emerged claiming there was trouble in paradise, however, when confirming the breakup, Sen said that they will continue to remain friends.

In the picture, Sushmita Sen can be seen looking downwards with strands of hair covering part of her face. She captioned the post as, "#peace is beautiful!!! (red heart emoji) I love you guys...beyond!!! #yourstruly #duggadugga."

Along with fans, Sen's sister-in-law, actor Charu Asopa Sen also reacted to the post, by dropping a red heart emoji. Meanwhile, Sushmita's Aarya co-star Ankur Bhatia commented, "You are the most beautiful" to which Sen replied, "@ankurbhatia I love you so much!!! #thebest."

Sushmita also replied to one of fan's message, who wrote, "It's your inner peace Sushmita that reflects in your words when you say peace is beautiful amidst the chaos we all live everyday.. it's your inner beauty which seeks beauty around in everything.. thank you for existing you beautiful human."

The actress in a humble response, wrote, "Beautifully expressed jaan meri!!! chaos often brings clarity, also beautiful!! love you!!!"

Sushmita confirmed the break-up by sharing an old photo with Rohman and said, "We began as friends, we remain friends!! The relationship was long over...the love remains!!#nomorespeculations #liveandletlive #cherishedmemories #gratitude #love #friendship. I love you guys!!! #duggadugga."

The former Miss Universe, who is a single parent, had adopted Renee in 2000 and Alisah, in 2010. The daughters have also been making a name for themselves as the doting mother often shares their accomplishments on Instagram.

Sushmita in 2020 returned to mainstream acting after a decade with the Hotstar series Aarya, which was released in 2020. The show's second season came out earlier this month and has received raving reviews.