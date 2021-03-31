Sushmita Sen Shares A Cryptic Post, Talks About Authentic Healing And Repetition

Sushmita Sen took to her social media handle to share a hard-hitting post about being attracted to toxic and painful relationships. The actor stressed the need to break free from this pattern and focus on healing oneself. Sushmita also mentioned in the caption that she is speaking all this from her personal experiences.

Sushmita's post stated that when an individual has not healed something in his or her life, they tend to move towards relationships that recreate the pain or wounding in their lives or end up not lessening the pain. The post said how people take the path of repetition wherein they either keep on going through that path or keep on protecting themselves to prevent getting hurt the same way again. The Main Hoon Na actor's post then mentioned how there is a need to become aware and heal so that one can take the path of integration with themselves and with others.

The post by Vienna Pharaon ended by stressing the need for authentic healing. Sushmita also mentioned in her caption how patterns repeat themselves unconsciously until people make an effort to consciously break them. The actor said that she speaks from experience that every person has the power to heal themselves.

Sushmita Sen ended her message by stating that when one becomes aware of the patterns, unconscious habits and repetitions, they must make an effort to break from them before these aspects break them. Her fans went on to agree with her wise words and showered a lot of love on her. Take a look at her post.

The cryptic post must have once again sparked the breakup rumours of the actor with her beau Rohman Shawl. However, Sushmita went on to silence the same with a cute comment on Rohman's post. The Biwi No 1 actor commented stating, "Ufffff Jaan! Baat toh hai" on some poetic lines which were penned by Rohman.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor was last seen in the web series Aarya. Her performance in the same received loads of accolades from the masses. Rumours are rife that the show will soon be back with its second season.