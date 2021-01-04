Sushmita Sen Wishes Boyfriend Rohman Shawl With A Love-Soaked Birthday Note; Says 'Rooh Se Rooh Tak'

Sushmita Sen Pens A Sweet Birthday Post For Her 'Babushhhh' Rohman Shawl

Sushmita Sen shared some unseen romantic pictures with Rohman along with an endearing birthday note that read, "Happyyyyyy Birthday My Babushhhh @rohmanshawl 😍🤗💃🏻🥳💝🥂 ‘Rooh se Rooh tak' ❤️ May God bless you with abundance of all that your beautiful heart desires...to know you is to love you!!💋 Here's to your health & happiness always!! We love you #BirthdayBoy 🥰💋 Collective hug from Alisah, Renee & yours truly 😇🌈 #partytime #rohmance #us 😍💃🏻💝 #duggadugga."

When Rohman Shawl Got Sushmita's Name Tattooed On His Arm

In November last year, Sushmita had received a pleasant surprise from Rohman when the latter got her name inked on his arm. Rohman had got himself a tattoo of the infinity symbol with Sush written on it.

Meanwhile, Rohman Shares A Great Bond With Sushmita's Kids

Sushmita's elder daughter Renee, in a recent interview with HT Brunch, referred Rohman as 'uncle' and said that he is someone she can really depend on. Renee was quoted as saying, "All four of us (Sushmita, Rohman, Renee and her younger sister Alisah) do our own thing, and Sunday is when we meet and have fun. We love watching movies with our mom. We've watched some amazing classics together and Mum is currently introducing Alisah to world cinema. We bond over music. More than anything, for all of us, just being together is the most fun. And now, Rohman Uncle is there and we're learning about him too; his culture, his family. We could be doing nothing and having the most amazing time!"