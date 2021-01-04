Sushmita Sen Wishes Boyfriend Rohman Shawl With A Love-Soaked Birthday Note; Says 'Rooh Se Rooh Tak'
Former beauty queen and actress Sushmita Sen is dating model Rohman Shawl, and the couple have been giving us major relationship goals with their social media posts. From working out together to going on romantic getaways, these two have been painting the town red with their love for each other.
On Monday (December 4, 2021), Sushmita Sen penned a romantic post for her beau Rohman to wish him on his birthday.
Sushmita Sen Pens A Sweet Birthday Post For Her 'Babushhhh' Rohman Shawl
Sushmita Sen shared some unseen romantic pictures with Rohman along with an endearing birthday note that read, "Happyyyyyy Birthday My Babushhhh @rohmanshawl 😍🤗💃🏻🥳💝🥂 ‘Rooh se Rooh tak' ❤️ May God bless you with abundance of all that your beautiful heart desires...to know you is to love you!!💋 Here's to your health & happiness always!! We love you #BirthdayBoy 🥰💋 Collective hug from Alisah, Renee & yours truly 😇🌈 #partytime #rohmance #us 😍💃🏻💝 #duggadugga."
When Rohman Shawl Got Sushmita's Name Tattooed On His Arm
In November last year, Sushmita had received a pleasant surprise from Rohman when the latter got her name inked on his arm. Rohman had got himself a tattoo of the infinity symbol with Sush written on it.
Meanwhile, Rohman Shares A Great Bond With Sushmita's Kids
Sushmita's elder daughter Renee, in a recent interview with HT Brunch, referred Rohman as 'uncle' and said that he is someone she can really depend on. Renee was quoted as saying, "All four of us (Sushmita, Rohman, Renee and her younger sister Alisah) do our own thing, and Sunday is when we meet and have fun. We love watching movies with our mom. We've watched some amazing classics together and Mum is currently introducing Alisah to world cinema. We bond over music. More than anything, for all of us, just being together is the most fun. And now, Rohman Uncle is there and we're learning about him too; his culture, his family. We could be doing nothing and having the most amazing time!"
Sushmita Sen-Rohman Shawl's love story began when the latter sent out a DM to her on Instagram. Sushmita replied back to him, and soon, the couple fell in love with each other.
ALSO READ: Sushmita Sen Calls Trailer Of Daughter Renee Sen's Debut Film Suttabaazi The Best Gift
ALSO READ: Sushmita Sen & Rohman Shawl Set Internet On Fire With Sensuous Workout Amid Coronavirus Lockdown