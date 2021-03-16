Sussanne Khan's Sister Farah Khan Ali Announces Separation From DJ Aqeel; Says 'No Third Person Is Involved'

Sussanne Khan's sister and jewellery designer Farah Khan Ali and her husband DJ Aqeel have decided to part ways after 22 years of marriage. Farah took to her Instagram page to share this emotional news.

Speaking about their separation, Farah wrote that she and DJ Aqueel are "happily separated." She wrote, "Sometimes two people grow apart. Sometimes they outgrow each other. It has been 9 years since my relationship with my husband Aqeel changed its status as a couple to just friends and to term it simply would be to state that we are "Happily Separated."

Farah talked about her kids and wrote, "We will always be best friends to each other and parents to our wonderful children Azaan and Fizaa who love us both equally yet accept that we cannot be a couple any longer."

Further, to prevent any unnecessary speculation about their separation, Farah clarified that there was no third person involved.

"This was a mutual decision we took together involving two adults and there wasn't any third person involved. The reason we are announcing it publicly now, is so that the ones who know us accept our situation gracefully and always wish well for both of us especially because we hold no animosity of any kind towards one another and will always be there for each other," Farah wrote in her statement.

She concluded the note by requesting her well wishes not to accept their decision maturely and not judge them.

"Aqeel is and will always be my family as I will be his. We hope that all our well wishers will accept our decision maturely and not judge us for it. It's important to be happy and we all, Aqeel and I including our children and families most definitely are. That's all that matters. Grateful and happy for everything in my life. 🙏@djaqeelforever," Ali mentioned in her note.

Farah's sister Sussanne commented, "Love u both," with a bunch of heart emoticons on her post. Dia Mirza, Sophie Choudry and Neelam Kothari showered her with her.

Farah Khan and DJ Aqeel tied the knot on February 20, 1999, and are proud parents to two lovely kids, Azaan and Fizaa.

