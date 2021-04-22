Sussanne Khan’s Post For Rakesh Roshan-Pinkie Roshan’s Wedding Anniversary Is All Things Love

Actor Hrithik Roshan's parents Rakesh Roshan and Pinkie Roshan are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary today. On this occasion, Hrithik's ex-wife and interior designer Sussanne Khan took to her social media handle to share a beautiful post for the couple. Sussanne shared a delightful video commemorating their 50 years of togetherness and also shared a special message for them.

Talking about the video, Sussanne shared a collage of all the lovely memories of Rakesh and Pinkie together. The video had some rare pictures of the couple posing with their grandchildren Hrehaan Roshan and Hridhaan Roshan. The interior designer used a snowy filter for the video which added to its cuteness.

However, it was Sussanne's caption with the video that was simply unmissable. She stated that love is a beautiful blessed feeling and all those who have the love of an unconditional family through all the ups and downs of life are truly blessed. She wished Roshan and Pinkie on their anniversary and mentioned how she wishes them the world of love, the biggest smiles, and many 'laugh out louds' and also the best part of life ahead of them. Veteran actor Neetu Kapoor also wished the couple under the post while Pinkie replied on the post stating, "Love." Take a look at the same.

Pinkie also shared a video that showcases some unseen pictures from the couple's wedding that took place in the year 1971. She captioned the same stating, "Celebrating 50 years. I am not perfect, Neither are you Yet we created a beautiful imperfect world of our own. Here's to 50 years of learning, growing, understanding, adapting & loving unconditionally. Thank you for the happiest 50 years of my life. To many more." The video was also shared by Rakesh who captioned it by stating, "Amazing 50 years. The first 50 years are always the hardest and we sailed through because of being imperfectly perfect. Love you so much more than any caption can convey." Take a look at the video.

Apart from that, Pinkie Roshan had also shared an adorable picture with her husband Rakesh Poshan wherein they can be seen in the swimming pool. They could be seen making a fun hand gesture in the same. Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan also sent some love to the picture.