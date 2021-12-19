Sussanne Khan Wishes Rumoured Boyfriend Arslan Goni On His Birthday, Makes Relationship Official?

Sussanne Khan, the renowned interior designer wished her rumoured boyfriend Arslan Goni, with the sweetest post. Sussanne shared a lovely picture with Arslan on her official Instagram page, along with a special message. Interestingly, the rumoured couple dropped hints on their relationship in the post, thus making it almost official.

"Happy happpyyyy happiest Birthday.. ♥️♥️♥️I wish for you a world filled with the best of everything that you so deserve..with the brightest of smiles and with all the purest Love to surround you. You are the most beautiful energy that I have ever come across♥️♥️🌟Shine brightest limitless..🧿🧿🧿🧿🧿🧿🧿♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️🌟🌟🌟 😇😇😇😇😇 #19thofdecember2021," reads Sussanne Khan's birthday post for Arslan Goni. "Thank you so much .... You are just amazing 🤗🤗🤗♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️," he replied.

Mustaq Sheikh, the film writer-author who is a friend of both Sussanne Khan and Arslan Goni, shared a video from the birthday celebrations on his official page. In his post, Mustaq has hinted that the couple is in a serious relationship. "Arsalan's bday and it had to be epic! Suzy left no stone unturned to make it a super night...the end result was a party that was memorable and unforgettable. Stuffed with love, warmth, happiness and crazy just like the yummy turkey! Absolutely incredible! 😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍," reads his post.