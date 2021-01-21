Swara Bhasker's Advice To Aspiring Actors: If It Doesn't Work Out, You Should Have A Plan B

Actress Swara Bhasker is known for putting out her opinion without mincing her words. In her recent tete-a-tete with a leading daily, when Swara was asked what advice she would like to give to aspiring actors, she said that she would suggest them to always have a plan B.

While speaking to TOI, Swara said, "It's really hard. So be prepared for a long and tough journey. But if you love the job that you are doing, it will not be pressurising. Also, equip yourself to be employable in some other thing than acting. If it doesn't work out, you should have a plan B."

Swara further added that life in showbiz is a pretty hard, with a lot of failures and frustration. One can be the biggest star and still have moments of frustration and failure.

"Always remember that the world is big and beautiful and the film industry is a very small part of it. So, if God forbid, your Bollywood dream doesn't work out, it's okay. It is not a big deal. There are so many interesting things you can do. Chase your dreams but don't lose yourself in chasing your dream," added the Raanjhanaa actress.

Interestingly, Swara is one actress, who's often in the headlines owing to her political tweets or her spat with actress Kangana Ranaut. However, unlike many B-town celebrities, Swara doesn't believe in ignoring the nonsense and rather shush the trolls with her wit.

With respect to work, Swara was last seen in the Netflix series Bhaag Beanie Bhaag. She also appeared in Flesh and Rasbhari, which streamed on Eros Now and Amazon Prime Video respectively.

