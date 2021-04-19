Swara Bhasker And Sameera Reddy Reveal Family Members Have Tested Positive For COVID-19

Actor Swara Bhasker has revealed that her mother has also tested positive for COVID-19. Meanwhile, Sameera who tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday (April 18) has revealed that her husband Akshai and her kids - Nyra (2) and Hans (6) have also tested positive for the novel Coronavirus.

On Monday (April 19), Swara took to her Twitter account and urged everyone to stay safe amid the rise in COVID-19 cases. She said that the virus has now invaded her home and added, "It's come home. My mother and our cook have both tested positive. We are all isolating at home in #Delhi. Double mask up and stay at home people."

Since last year, after the pandemic hit, Swara moved back to Delhi to stay with her family. She has also been busy shooting for her project titled Jahaan Chaar Yaar along with Shikha Talsania, Meher Vij and Pooja Chopra. The shoot was suspended after her co-star Meher tested positive for the virus. However, Swara hasn't revealed if she underwent the COVID-19 test as well.

It’s come home. My mother and our cook have both tested positive. 🥺🥺😣😣

We are all isolating at home in #Delhi

Double mask up and stay at home people. 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) April 19, 2021

On the other hand, Sameera who tested positive for the virus, revealed that her family has also contracted COVID-19. While sharing a health update on Instagram, she wrote, "Lots of people asking me about Hans and Nyra so here is the update. The past week Hans had high fevers, headaches, body ache, upset tummy and severe fatigue. It lasted for 4 days. It was very unusual So we tested him and he was COVID positive. I have to admit initially I did feel complete panic because however much you think you are prepared, you just never completely are for something like this."

She revealed that after the kids, her husband also tested positive for the virus. "We have started the medications, steam inhalation, salt water gargles, breathing exercises, pranayama and eating wholesome meals and are diligently following our doctor's recommendations," she revealed.

Sameera concluded the post by reminding fans that this is the time to act smart and not fearful. She added "Just be alert to protect yourself and others. We have to be mindful of this" and assured her fans that she will continue to spread positivity as the family recovers in isolation.

Sonu Sood, Arjun Rampal and Neil Nitin Mukesh are the latest Bollywood celebrities who tested positive for Coronavirus.

ALSO READ: Arjun Rampal Tests Positive For COVID-19, Catches Up On Reading During Home Quarantine

ALSO READ: Neena Gupta Takes Second Dosage Of COVID-19 Vaccine Fearlessly; Recalls Viral Video Of First Shot