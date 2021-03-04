Swara Bhasker, Anubhav Sinha & Others Show Support For Anurag Kashyap, Taapsee Pannu Amid IT Raids

Filmmakers Neeraj Ghaywan, Anubhav Sinha, actress Swara Bhasker and others have extended support to Anurag Kashyap and Taapsee Pannu after reports of Income Tax raids emerged. The raids held on Wednesday (March 3) were reportedly in connection with a case related to Anurag's former production house, Phantom Pictures.

No more details have been revealed about the raid except that it was in connection with Phantom Pictures, which was dissolved in 2018. Meanwhile, Maharashtra state minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik claimed it was an attempt to suppress the voices of those who speak against the government.

Film fraternity members and fans have also shown support for Taapsee and Anurag. Anubhav Singh wrote on Twitter, "Kashyap and Taapsee I love you both. Just. Silence has a higher price. But it's internal."

Swara Bhasker shared a series of tweets extending support to the actor and the filmmaker. She wrote, "Appreciation tweet for @taapsee who is an amazing girl with courage and conviction that is rare to see now days.. Stand strong warrior!.

In another tweet, she added, "Appreciation tweet for @anuragkashyap72 who has been a cinematic trailblazer, a teacher and mentor of talent and a man With rare candour and a brave heart ! More power to you Anurag."

Neeraj took a dig at the intention behind the raids and shared a picture of Anurag's vast collection of books, film DVDs and Blu-rays. He added, "I hope they find the treasure hidden in each one of those Blu-rays and DVDs. And there's definitely something there inside those books at @anuragkashyap72 's house. Too much wealth in them."

In their support, fans also were trending the hashtag #ModiRaidsProFarmers. However, union minister Prakash Javadekar has rejected allegations that the raids were linked to their comments, often seen as critical of the BJP. "This is too much. Probe agencies undertake investigations based on credible information and the matter later goes to courts as well," PTI quoted him as saying at a press conference.

Notably, Anurag Kashyap and Taapsee Pannu who are vocal about social issues had collaborated for the 2018 film Manmarziyaan and are working together for the upcoming film Dobaara.

ALSO READ: Income Tax Department Raids Properties Of Taapsee Pannu, Anurag Kashyap, Vikas Bahl And Others, Deets Inside

ALSO READ: Netizens React Strongly As IT Raids Undergo At Taapsee Pannu, Anurag Kashyap & Vikas Bahl's Residences