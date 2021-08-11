Swara Bhasker Calls Trolls 'Donkeys' As They Criticise Saif And Kareena For Naming Their Son Jehangir

While the royal couple of B-town Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan are paying no heed to trolls' negative tweets against them for naming their second child Jehangir, actress Swara Bhasker who's also a friend to Bebo, is done with the naysayers for criticising the couple.

Swara who has worked with Kareena in Veere Di Wedding and shares a great rapport with her, came out in support of her and blasted the trolls for targeting Kareena and Saif over their second child's name.

She tweeted, "किसी दम्पति ने अपने बच्चों के नाम रखे हैं, और वो दम्पति आप नहीं हैं - पर आपको इसपर राय है कि नाम क्या हैं और क्यूँ हैं और आपके दिमाग़ में ये एक मुद्दा है; जिस से आपकी भावनाएँ आहत हैं.... तो आप इस दुनिया के सबसे बड़े गधों में एक हैं! 🙄🙄🙄 #Jehangir #mindyourownbusiness (A couple names their children, and that couple is not you, but you have an opinion on what and why their names are and that's an issue in your mind; Which hurts your feelings.... So you are one of the biggest donkeys in this world)."

However, Swara's tweet didn't go down well with many netizens and they were quick to react to it.

A user wrote, "Here I don't agree with you at all. Just imagine the mindset how they spot the name Taimur and Jehangir.. Just mindset.. Taimur is always against sentiment of Indians. Nobody keeps name Hitler in Germany."

Another user wrote, "Dear Swara, everyone has freedom to choose a name or do private business that's absolutely personal matters but who are you to judge others and declare them Gadha?"

"#mindyourownbusiness same goes for you...when people are commenting on public figure..did anyone ask you to give your opinion?" tweeted one more user while reacting to Swara's tweet.

