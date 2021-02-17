Swara Bhasker Celebrates Parents’ 35th Wedding Anniversary With A Private Musical Night

Parents sure do play a huge role in our lives, don't they? While they ensure that every occasion is special for us, children seldom get a chance to do so very often. None the less, they also make constant efforts to celebrate with them and so, actress Swara Bhasker decided to surprise her parents on their 35th wedding anniversary along with her sister-in-law and close friends. While it was a small gathering, it turned out to be quite the gala time with good food, music, and loved ones.

The actress had a private musical night keeping in mind the pandemic and the restrictions for the Bhasker family. It was a one of its kind musical night, and she invited renowned Carnatic vocalist Sudha Raghuraman, who performed for the gathering.

Talking about inviting the renowned vocalist, Swara quipped, ''My father is from Andhra Pradesh and Carnatic vocal is his favourite genre of music. Incidentally, she had also performed at my Arangetram, and hence, it was all the more special for all of us. It wasn't a very elaborate celebration; however, everything was well thought of and everyone had a good time. My parents were extremely happy and enjoyed themselves throughout, and in the end, that is all that counts.''

The celebrations included a small gathering of family and friends along with a small musical concert with a proper baithak like seating arrangement, a three-tier wedding cake accompanied by a Keralite spread for dinner. Her parents were not aware of any of this and they had a complete blast on the day. Among other things, she also decorated the house with photos of her parents' journey right from their up until the present day.

