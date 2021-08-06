Swara Bhasker Condemns The Casteist Treatment Of Olympic Hockey Player Vandana Katariya

Swara Bhasker has taken to her Twitter handle to strongly condemn the casteist treatment of Olympic hockey player Vandana Katariya. Swara shared a letter of the forum called Mission Ambedkar that they had written to the Olympic committee. The letter was written to pass off a condemnation notice to the Hockey Team Of India as well as the Government Of India for their silence on the issue of caste discrimination.

The letter stated that on August 4 after the Indian women's hockey team was defeated by Argentina at the Tokyo Olympics, some men had gathered outside player Vandana Katariya's house and hurled casteist slurs at her and her family. The men allegedly celebrated the defeat and mocked Katariya stating that the team lost because it has many players from the Scheduled Caste. The letter further spoke about Vandana's struggles stating that she is the first hockey player to have scored a hat-trick on the Olympics. They further added that she has fought the patriarchal society to establish herself as a star player and bring many medals for India on international matches. The letter ended by demanding a condemnation notice to the Government Of India and the Indian Hockey Team.

Swara Bhasker Reacts To Tweet Calling Manika Batra 'More Talented & Beautiful' Than Her

Swara Bhasker shared the letter on her social media handle. The Nil Battey Sannata actress then tweeted stating, "We shouldn't need the #Olympics committee to tell us to take care of our fellow citizens and sportspeople. Shameful what has happened to #VandanaKatariya .. we are a diseased society." Take a look at her tweet.

We shouldn’t need the #Olympics committee to tell us to take care of our fellow- citizens and sportspeople! Shameful what has happened to #VandanaKatariya .. we are a diseased society. https://t.co/PMys7wCnH4 — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) August 5, 2021

Earlier Swara Bhasker was also compared to table tennis star Manika Batra. A Twitter user had stated that Batra is more beautiful and talented than the Veere Di Wedding actress. To this, Swara had a classy reply to the same wherein she reacted to the tweet with some laughing emojis and wrote, "Many congratulations to #ManikaBatra and every other female achiever in any field."

Swara Bhasker Was Unaffected By Kangana Ranaut's 'B-Grade' Jibe, Says It Was Not 'Fair Criticism'

On the work front, Swara Bhasker will soon be seen in a murder mystery titled Mimasa. The movie will be helmed by Gagan Puri and will also star Bijendra Kala in a pivotal role. The actress will be playing an investigating officer in the same.