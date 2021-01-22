Swara Bhasker: I Do Not Understand Why Being An Actor And Having An Opinion Are Two Oppositional Things

When it comes to sharing an opinion without mincing words, actress Swara Bhasker is often in the headlines because of it. Be it any social issue or a political one, Swara is quite outspoken about them on her social media accounts. However, many times Swara has found herself in a predicament because her opinions didn't go down well with the netizens.

In her recent tete-a-tete with Filmfare, when Swara was asked if she ever felt to tone down her political voice, she said that she doesn't understand why being an actor and having an opinion are two oppositional things for the audiences.

"Why can't they go together? I am an artist, a citizen of this country. I pay taxes here. What happens in this country affects my work directly. I don't believe in bullying other people into having an opinion just because I have one. I really believe in the policy of 'live and let live'," said Swara.

She further added that she judges people for breaking the law and said, "You can have whatever opinion but you don't justify murder, right? Don't spread hate. All that is not okay."

Swara also affirmed that she does not have any problem in working with anybody who does not agree with her. "If you have, in the past, behaved in a manner where you have used your platform in a way that will harm someone else, especially some other community, then I am not okay with that. It has never happened before but it is okay if you don't want to work with someone because you don't want to bring that toxicity in your life," added the Raanjhanaa actress.

With respect to work, Swara is quite enthralled about her latest web series Aapkey Kamrey Mein Koi Rehta Hai, which dropped online today. The horror-comedy, which also features Sumeet Vyas, Amol Parashar, Naveen Kasturia and Ashish Verma, is streaming on MX Player.

