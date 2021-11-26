Swara Bhasker On Her Decision Of Adopting A Child: I Have Always Wanted Children To Have A Family

Swara Bhasker recently revealed that she is planning to have a child through adoption. The actress confirmed that she has registered as a Prospective Adoptive Parent (PAP) with the Central Adoption Resource Authority (CARA) list and is on the waiting list now to adopt a kid.

In her latest interview with ETimes, the Tanu Weds Manu actress opened up on her decision and shared, "I had visited an orphanage in March earlier this year and it was then that the idea of adoption first caught my attention. It kept lingering in my mind. Once you get acquainted with certain facts and numbers, then your perspective changes. That's what happened to me."

She continued, "According to UNICEF data, we have more than 2.9 crore orphan children in India. The worst part is, only 5 lakh of those orphans are in orphanages across the country. I am not saying these numbers are the reason I decided to adopt, but they are staggering and the fact that the orphan crisis is so deep certainly played a part in pushing me in the right direction, decision-wise."

The actress revealed that she always wanted children to have a family and that she feels adoption is one way for a single person to realise this feeling.

"I have always wanted children to have a family. And I feel for a single person, adoption is one way to realise this feeling. Thankfully in our country, I can be a single mother and still adopt. While this is an emotional decision, one must also be prepared. So I have done my research, I've met couples who have adopted and understood how things work. I've also met children who were adopted and are now on the threshold of being adults themselves. I spoke to some CARA members who were very helpful. Having understood the process and experience of adoption I finally decided I would enrol and wait to adopt a child and be a parent," the actress told the daily.

Workwise, Swara was last seen in the romantic comedy web series Bhaag Beanie Bhaag.