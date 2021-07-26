Swara Bhasker Reacts To Tweet Calling Manika Batra 'More Talented & Beautiful' Than Her

Swara Bhasker was recently compared to table tennis star Manika Batra. A Twitter user claimed Manika Batra is more beautiful than Bollywood actresses like Swara Bhaskar and Taapsee Pannu. However, Swara had a classy reply for the comparison.

The Twitter user had said, "More beautiful than woke actors like Taapsee or Swara Bhaskar and definitely more talented than them. One and only Manika Batra." To which Swara responded with a few laughing emojis and wrote a positive message for the Indian athlete.

Swara wrote, "Many congratulations to #ManikaBatra and every other female achiever in any field." Take ​a look at her tweet here,

😬😬🤓🤓 Many congratulations to #ManikaBatra and every other female achiever in any field!!! 💖✨ https://t.co/RZLqhjIM7f — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) July 25, 2021

Notably, Manika Batra is a top-ranked female table tennis player in India. She received the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award in 2020 and is currently ranked 63rd in the world.

Coming back to Swara Bhasker, this is not the first time the actress has been compared with others by trolls. The actress who is quite active on social media had revealed in an interview that she has found ways to deal with trolls. Swara often interacted with fans and others users on social media as well.

Recently, she revealed to have interacted with Dr Deepa Sharma who passed away in the Himachal landslide. Recalling their interaction on Twitter, Swara wrote, "Interacted with this fiesty young woman ⁦@deepadoc⁩ on #Twitter just two weeks ago. Shocking and tragic to see reports that she is no more and passed away in the unfortunate landslide in #Kinnaur Prayers for her! Folded handsFolded handsFolded handsFolded hands #RIP"

Interacted with this fiesty young woman ⁦@deepadoc⁩ on #Twitter just two weeks ago. Shocking and tragic to see reports that she is no more and passed away in the unfortunate landslide in #Kinnaur 😔😔😔

Prayers for her! 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 #RIP pic.twitter.com/u8UxcH03Ec — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) July 25, 2021

Swara last seen in OTT releases like Rasbhari and Bhaag Beanie Bhaag, will also be seen in Veere Di Wedding 2 alongside Kareena Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Shikha Talsania and more.