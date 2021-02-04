    For Quick Alerts
      Swara Bhasker, Sayani Gupta, Anubhav Sinha Slam B-town Colleagues For Sharing MEA's Statement

      Recently celebrities like Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Karan Johar, Suniel Shetty and others reacted to the Ministry of External Affairs' (MEA) statement condemning international celebrities talking about the ongoing farmers' protest in India. MEA's statement claimed their tweets were "neither accurate nor responsible."

      "The temptation of sensationalist social media hashtags and comments, especially when resorted to by celebrities and others, is neither accurate nor responsible," the statement added. All the quoted tweets by Bollywood celebrities and sports personalities were similar and used the same hashtags like #IndiaTogether and #IndiaAgainstPropaganda.

      Soon after, other B-town fraternity members including Taapsee Pannu, Swara Bhasker, and Sayani Gupta called out their colleagues for hopping on the bandwagon.

      Pannu and tweeted, "If one tweet rattles your unity, one joke rattles your faith or one show rattles your religious belief then it's you who has to work on strengthening your value system not become 'propaganda teacher' for others." Actreess Sayani Gupta wrote, "Dear Indian celebrities/ actors/ sportsmen/ musicians/ stars, Grow some spine. Love."

      Meanwhile, desginer Farah Khan also added saying that the celebs gave themselves away by sharing the same tweets. "Disappointed with the fraternity tweeting identical tweets that makes it more like a marketing gimmick. Whatever their reasons & I'm no one to judge at least u could have tried to make it more original. Now you have given yourselves away. Reel Life Heroes VS Real Life Heroes ?" she said.

      Check out some more reactions from Bollywood celebrities below,

      Notably, after Rihanna's tweet, several other prominent international celebrities and activists, including Greta Thunberg, Lilly Singh, Kamal Harris's niece and author Meena Harris, Jay Sean, Amanda Cerny, NBA player Kyle Kuzma and others came out in support of the farmers.

      Several other celebrities, including Priyanka Chopra, Sonam Kapoor, and Diljit Dosanjh, have also spoken in support of the farmers.

      Story first published: Thursday, February 4, 2021, 17:10 [IST]
