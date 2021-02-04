Swara Bhasker, Sayani Gupta, Anubhav Sinha Slam B-town Colleagues For Sharing MEA's Statement

Recently celebrities like Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Karan Johar, Suniel Shetty and others reacted to the Ministry of External Affairs' (MEA) statement condemning international celebrities talking about the ongoing farmers' protest in India. MEA's statement claimed their tweets were "neither accurate nor responsible."

"The temptation of sensationalist social media hashtags and comments, especially when resorted to by celebrities and others, is neither accurate nor responsible," the statement added. All the quoted tweets by Bollywood celebrities and sports personalities were similar and used the same hashtags like #IndiaTogether and #IndiaAgainstPropaganda.

Soon after, other B-town fraternity members including Taapsee Pannu, Swara Bhasker, and Sayani Gupta called out their colleagues for hopping on the bandwagon.

Pannu and tweeted, "If one tweet rattles your unity, one joke rattles your faith or one show rattles your religious belief then it's you who has to work on strengthening your value system not become 'propaganda teacher' for others." Actreess Sayani Gupta wrote, "Dear Indian celebrities/ actors/ sportsmen/ musicians/ stars, Grow some spine. Love."

Meanwhile, desginer Farah Khan also added saying that the celebs gave themselves away by sharing the same tweets. "Disappointed with the fraternity tweeting identical tweets that makes it more like a marketing gimmick. Whatever their reasons & I'm no one to judge at least u could have tried to make it more original. Now you have given yourselves away. Reel Life Heroes VS Real Life Heroes ?" she said.

Check out some more reactions from Bollywood celebrities below,

जो फ़िल्मी कहानी में हीरो या हीरोईन होते हैं, उन्हें असल ज़िंदगी में अपना आदर्श क्यूँ बनाते हैं आप? अब दिल टूट गया? भगत सिंह, बिस्मिल, गाँधी,सीमांत गाँधी और कलाम साहब जैसे शूरवीरों को हीरो माना होता तो न दिल टूटता और न ही ये दिन देखना पड़ता। #farmersrprotest — सुशांत सिंह sushant singh ‏سشانت سنگھ (@sushant_says) February 3, 2021

Anyone who thinks the 'celebrity/sportsperson support-tweet" game is on twitter, is an absolute fool.



That shit is being disseminated on an industrial scale on WhatsApp and Facebook.



The opposition best wake up quick or sit around feeling good about irrelevant twitter-trends. — VISHAL DADLANI (@VishalDadlani) February 4, 2021

Dear Indian celebrities/ actors/ sportsmen/ musicians/ stars,



Grow some spine.



Love. — Sayani Gupta (@sayanigupta) February 3, 2021

और बोलो ‘Speak Up Bollywood.. Speak up Celebrities’

🤪🤪🤪🤪🤪🤪 — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) February 3, 2021

I have no problems if you are a right wing nationalist. In fact I respect the fact that you have a political ideology. But if you are still pretending to be a centerist or a secular liberal I think you are a piece of shit. Come out of the closet please. — Anubhav Sinha (@anubhavsinha) February 3, 2021

Waw Ji waw Bhaji huni tweet kar rahe ney ! 2 months kisan peaceful protest tey baithe see thuade kolo ik tweet ni hoia tey upro propoganda Das dey oh you ain’t Singh is king the real kings are sitting in protest! Fake king @akshaykumar https://t.co/3HhZ5EIhxG — Jazzy B (@jazzyb) February 3, 2021

If one tweet rattles your unity, one joke rattles your faith or one show rattles your religious belief then it’s you who has to work on strengthening your value system not become ‘propaganda teacher’ for others. — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) February 4, 2021

Disappointed with the fraternity tweeting identical tweets that make it more like a marketing gimmick. Whatever their reasons & I’m no one to judge at least u could have tried to make it more original. Now you have given yourselves away. Reel Life Heroes VS Real Life Heroes 🙏 — Farah Khan (@FarahKhanAli) February 4, 2021

Notably, after Rihanna's tweet, several other prominent international celebrities and activists, including Greta Thunberg, Lilly Singh, Kamal Harris's niece and author Meena Harris, Jay Sean, Amanda Cerny, NBA player Kyle Kuzma and others came out in support of the farmers.

Several other celebrities, including Priyanka Chopra, Sonam Kapoor, and Diljit Dosanjh, have also spoken in support of the farmers.

