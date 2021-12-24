Swara Bhasker Says She Cannot Settle Down With Someone Whom She Does Not Love Just Because She Wants A Child

Recently, actress Swara Bhasker decided to be a single mother and made the decision to adopt a child. In her recent tete-a-tete with a leading daily, Swara opened up about her decision and said that she was always clear that she wanted a child. However, she understands that adoption is a time taking process.

Swara Bhasker Registers For Adoption, Reveals That Now She Is On The Waiting List To Become A Parent

Swara told Times Of India, "It is not like I want to be a mother and I will get a child overnight, it will take time. I am clear that I want a family and how I will get that family? Adoption was the way. I was very clear about the thought that I want a family and that was the reason why I got into the process of adoption."

The Raanjhanaa actress asserted that she has always liked children.

She further spoke about the agencies and said that they take time, because they want to be sure that they are not handling the child to a dangerous person. They don't want to be in a situation, where because of their lack of attitude, they might end up giving the child to somebody who is a criminal or someone who will exploit the child. Hence the adoption process is slow and Swara doesn't judge that reason.

Swara Bhasker: I Have Been Punished For The Opinions I Have Had; I Do Not Want To Look Like A Victim

In the same interview, when Swara was asked if she will ever decide to settle down after adopting a child, she said that two parents are ideal for kids, only if they both love each other and they are on the same page.

"There are so many children who grow up in broken families, so better be a single parent and raise a child in a healthy atmosphere. I don't want to settle and mind someone whom I don't love just because I want a child. So that is not in my mind," said Swara.