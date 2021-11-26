    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Swara Bhasker: I Have Been Punished For The Opinions I Have Had; I Do Not Want To Look Like A Victim

      By
      |

      Actress Swara Bhasker is well aware that sometimes, her opinions on social media put her in trouble, and in her recent tete-a-tete with a leading daily, the actress opened up about being vocal and how her family looks at her fearless spirit.

      While speaking to Times of India, Swara said, "I don't think I have ever been punished for the kind of roles that I have done. What I have been punished for are the opinions I have had or the fact that I have been very vocal about certain things. More than giving opinions, I think about participating in protests, rallies or campaigning in 2019. I definitely had to suffer for that."

      swara-bhasker-says-she-has-been-punished-for-the-opinions-she-has-had

      She further said that she has had brands terminating contracts who said she brought disrepute to the brand by participating in the CAA, NRC protests.

      "But I don't want to look like a victim here, even if I am. These are the choices I made. This is the fight I want to fight and if this is the price I have to pay then it is unfortunate. If I am being punished for believing in what are basically the constitutional values of this country then I am willing to take that punishment," added Bhasker.

      Swara Bhasker On Her Decision Of Adopting A Child: I Have Always Wanted Children To Have A FamilySwara Bhasker On Her Decision Of Adopting A Child: I Have Always Wanted Children To Have A Family

      When asked how her family reacts to her opinions, she said, "They are like 'chup ho ja Swara' (laughs). That was on a lighter note. My family, in fact, has been very supportive."

      Swara further said that even though they are very concerned and worried about her when FIRs and criminal complaints are filed against her for different reasons, but they never stop her for speaking up.

      Swara Bhasker Reacts To A Troll Who Compared Her With His Housemaid, Actress Gives THIS Sassy ReplySwara Bhasker Reacts To A Troll Who Compared Her With His Housemaid, Actress Gives THIS Sassy Reply

      Meanwhile, Swara Bhasker is elated to win Best Actress in Supporting Role for her film Sheer Qorma at Soho London Independent Film Festival, 2021

      Comments
      Read more about: swara bhasker sheer qorma
      Story first published: Friday, November 26, 2021, 19:14 [IST]
      Other articles published on Nov 26, 2021
      Click to comments
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X