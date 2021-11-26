Swara Bhasker: I Have Been Punished For The Opinions I Have Had; I Do Not Want To Look Like A Victim

Actress Swara Bhasker is well aware that sometimes, her opinions on social media put her in trouble, and in her recent tete-a-tete with a leading daily, the actress opened up about being vocal and how her family looks at her fearless spirit.

While speaking to Times of India, Swara said, "I don't think I have ever been punished for the kind of roles that I have done. What I have been punished for are the opinions I have had or the fact that I have been very vocal about certain things. More than giving opinions, I think about participating in protests, rallies or campaigning in 2019. I definitely had to suffer for that."

She further said that she has had brands terminating contracts who said she brought disrepute to the brand by participating in the CAA, NRC protests.

"But I don't want to look like a victim here, even if I am. These are the choices I made. This is the fight I want to fight and if this is the price I have to pay then it is unfortunate. If I am being punished for believing in what are basically the constitutional values of this country then I am willing to take that punishment," added Bhasker.

When asked how her family reacts to her opinions, she said, "They are like 'chup ho ja Swara' (laughs). That was on a lighter note. My family, in fact, has been very supportive."

Swara further said that even though they are very concerned and worried about her when FIRs and criminal complaints are filed against her for different reasons, but they never stop her for speaking up.

Meanwhile, Swara Bhasker is elated to win Best Actress in Supporting Role for her film Sheer Qorma at Soho London Independent Film Festival, 2021