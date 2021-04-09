Swara Bhasker Shares Glimpse Of Birthday Celebration; Bestie Sonam Wishes 'May Your Voice Amplify With Time'

Swara Bhasker, who turns 33 today (April 9), celebrated her special day in Goa among her family, friends, and acquaintances. The actress received plenty of birthday wishes from fans and friends on all social media platforms. While expressing her gratitude, she also shared a glimpse of her birthday celebration.

Calling herself the luckiest person, Swara tweeted the celebration video and wrote, "My parents & colleagues esp. @ShikhaTalsania organised a celebration, on the eve of my birthday, in advance so I get surprised! And boy was I surprised!! I'm the luckiest person in the world to have these parents, this family & these friends @theUdayB #blessed."

In the video, Swara can be seen blowing the candles and cutting multiple cakes happily. Her surrounding for the birthday celebration was decked up with red balloons. The video also shows Swara getting emotional as all her family and friends gathered to celebrate her special day.

My parents & colleagues esp. @ShikhaTalsania organised a celebration, on the eve of my birthday, in advance so I get surprised! And boy was I surprised!! 😍😍🥺🥺

I’m the luckiest person in the world to have these parents, this family & these friends 💙💜💚@theUdayB #blessed pic.twitter.com/wiHkowS89c — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) April 8, 2021

Meanwhile, Swara's bestie Sonam Kapoor shared a special birthday wish on Instagram. Sending her love all the way from London, Sonam shared throwback pictures with Swara and said that her friendship is "godsend." In one picture Sonam and Swara can be seen flaunting their mehendi on their palms. While another shows both of them having a blast at Sonam's wedding festivities. Take a look:

Sonam captioned the pictures as, "Dear Behen, we just spoke a day before and I realised that our friendship is a godsend. Sakshi, Bindiya and Chandrika... of every person you've essayed, my favourite remains the one you are off-screen. May your voice only amplify with time, love you lots. Happy happy birthday, Swaru. @reallyswara." Swara was quick to respond to Sonam's wish. She wrote, "Love you so much Sonammmmmmmmm! You are the bestest."

On the work front, Swara Bhasker was last seen in the 2018 release Veere Di Wedding on the big screen. She also led the OTT release Bhaag Beanie Bhaag amid the pandemic. She is reportedly filming for a project titled Sheer Qorma.

