Swara Bhasker Slams Kangana Ranaut For Normalising Hatred & Bigotry

Swara Bhasker has often been attacked by Kangana Ranaut on social media. Now, Swara Bhasker has opened up about Kangana's bold tweets and even said that the latter is spreading poison on social platforms.

During an interaction with The Quint, Swara said that while she doesn't know Ranaut personally, she is against influential people in using their power to 'propagate hatred'. Swara who has worked with Ranaut in Tanu Weds Manu (2011), revealed that they worked only as colleagues, "she's a very competent actor we have all seen that". But Swara said she didn't want to get into the topic too much, 'because it leads to unnecessary headlines'.

Without naming any particular artist she said, "When you see people who are influencers, which all actors basically are on social media, use their platform for normalising hatred, bigotry, and communalism, that's a really, really sad thing. That is a steep fall from grace."

However, she did react to Kangana's recent social media tweets. Swara added, "I think that her latest tweet was one defending Nathuram Godse, or trying to defend Nathuram Godse. I'm like 'what are you even doing anymore?' It is not right, if you have the power to influence, to use that power to propagate hatred."

Swara added that she isn't a 'class monitor for Bollywood' and doesn't have a personal interest in Kangana, but has ideological differences. "I have a problem with the way she is normalising bigotry, I think it's poison."

Earlier in December 2020, Swara has said that Kangana contradicts the statement, "a great artist is a great human being."

She added, "We often make this mistake that just because a person is playing a character on screen that is enduring and heroic and because they are great with their craft and are talented, they are the same in real life. No, that does not necessarily mean that they are great human beings in real life."

