Swara Bhasker Was Unaffected By Kangana Ranaut's ‘B-Grade' Jibe, Says It Was Not 'Fair Criticism'

Swara Bhasker said she was unaffected by Kangana Ranaut's 'B-grade' jibe on her as she knew it was not 'fair criticism' of her work. Swara added that she was happy to see so many people defend her, and said, "I was lucky that when anybody raised that kind of comment about my work, there were so many people to defend me. I didn't have to say anything myself."

For the unversed, last year, Kangana on her Twitter account had called Swara Bhasker and Taapsee Pannu 'B-grade actresses' who want to win Karan Johar's favour by denying nepotism's affect on Bollywood.

While recalling the incident, Swara told Bollywood Bubble, "I think I also understand where some of these vicious comments come from - an agenda. They are not actually commenting on my work, they are not even commenting on my performance. I would accept a fair criticism of my performance."

Swara added that Kangana's comment said more about her than anything else. Explaining why she wasn't bothered by the jibe she said, "I think all of that stuff says more about that person than it does about me. When people talk like that... If you are making a fair and valid critique, I would really still accept it. But what is there to feel bad about someone who is just showing you their lowest self? Why should I feel bad? They should feel bad."

Talking about fair criticism, Swara said that she is open to improving her craft but Kangana's comment comes under the umbrella of 'trolling'. "I don't take that stuff seriously because I don't take trolling seriously. I think it's completely silly, baseless, pointless," she added.

While the two have shared screen space in films like Tanu Weds Manu and Tanu Weds Manu Returns, they are often seen taking a dig at each other on social media platforms. On the work front, Swara will next be seen in Sheer Qorma opposite Divya Dutta, while Kangana is awaiting the release of Thalaivi.