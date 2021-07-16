T-Series Terms Rape Allegations Against Bhushan Kumar As 'False And Malicious' In Official Statement

After a complaint was registered against T-Series head honcho Bhushan Kumar on allegations of rape with a 30-year-old woman, the company has now issued an official statement in connection with this case in which it has labelled all the allegations against Kumar as 'false and malicious'.

The statement read, "The complaint filed against Mr. Bhushan Kumar is completely false and malicious and the contents of the same are denied. It has been falsely alleged that the lady in question was sexually exploited between 2017 to 2020 on the pretext of giving her work. It is a matter of record that she has already worked for T-Series banner in Film and music videos."

"Around March 2021 she approached Mr. Bhushan Kumar seeking help to fund one of the web-series which she wanted to produce, which was politely refused. Thereafter, In June 2021 after the lifting of lockdown in Maharashtra she started approaching T-Series banner in collusion with her accomplice demanding huge sum of money as extortion amount. Consequently, a complaint was filled by T-Series banner against the attempted extortion at with police at Amboli police station on 1st July 2021. We also have evidence in the form of audio recording for the extortion attempt and the same shall be provided to investigating agency. The present complaint filed by her is nothing but a counter blast to the complaint filed against her and her accomplice for the offence of extortion. We are in the process of consulting our lawyers in this regard and will take appropriate legal action," the statement further read.

Earlier today, the Mumbai police had filed an FIR against T-Series managing director Bhushan Kumar after a 30-year-old woman accused him of rape on the pretext of giving her a job in one of his upcoming projects.

A case was registered against Kumar under section 376 of Indian Penal Code.