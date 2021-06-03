Taapsee Pannu Announces Release Date Of Haseen Dillruba On Netflix; Calls It 'Ultimate Kaunspiracy'

Taapsee Pannu's much anticipated film Haseen Dillruba has finally got a release date. The murder mystery is helmed by Vinil Mathew who earlier directed Sidharth Malhotra-Parineeti Chopra's 2014 film Hasee Toh Phasee. Taapsee took to social media to announce that her film will be releasing on July 2 on Netflix.

The Thappad actress dropped a teaser video and captioned it as, "Kahani Aashiqana. Raaz Katilana. #HaseenDillruba coming soon. Only on Netflix. #TheUltimateKaunspiracy."

Have a look at her post.

Taapsee Pannu had earlier revealed that Haseen Dillruba is a tribute to pulp fiction. The actress had described her character Rani Kashyap as "self obsessed borderline narcissist." Producer Aanand L Rai had said in a statement, "Haseen Dillruba is a murder mystery within a twisted love story, a genre we have not explored before. Really looking forward to entertain and engage the audience with this edgy script."

The shooting of this murder mystery was wrapped in October last year. The film was initially supposed to release in 2020. However, it got postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Besides Taapsee Pannu, Haseen Dillruba also stars Vikrant Massey, Harshvardhan Rane and Hansika Motwane in pivotal role. According to the description on the official site of Netflix, the film revolves around a woman who under investigation as a suspect in her husband's murder, reveals details of their thorny marriage that seem to only further blur the truth.

Apart from Haseen Dillruba, Taapsee Pannu has a number of interesting projects in her kitty. This includes Rashmi Rocket, Looop Lapeta, Shaabash Mithu and Dobaaraa.

Speaking about how she is choosy about her roles, the actress in a recent interview with Vogue magazine was quoted as saying, "Being a female actor I cannot afford to do just one film a year. I wish I had that luxury. But I cannot turn my life upside down for a role. I bore quickly, so new roles and new places help. Fame is not important. I am a Leo, after all. I am the modern young woman. My roles represent that. People should be able to relate to my character."