Taapsee Pannu Boasts About Blurr Director Ajay Bahl; 'A Subject Like This Couldn’t Have Been In Better Hands'

On July 15, 2021, actress Taapsee Pannu had announced that she is turning producer and said that she will back quality content under her banner titled Outsiders Films. She also announced her maiden production feature film Blurr. The edge-of-the-seat thriller is being helmed by Ajay Bahl who is known for films like BA Pass and Section 375.

Taapsee Pannu On Turning Producer: The Idea Is Tell Good Stories & Provide Opportunities To Other Actors

In her latest Instagram post, Taapsee boasted about Ajay Bahl and penned a gratitude note on working with him in Blurr.

She wrote, "I always knew no one will make those calls and messages for me to directors to ask for work, so I started doing it myself soon when I knew my name is of Atleast a recall value in a person's mind that I will Atleast get a reply if not a film ? N out of the many calls and messages I did this is the first one to translate into a film eventually."

Taapsee Pannu Calls Haseen Dillruba Negative Reviews Abuse Of Power; 'Who Are You To Tell That This Is Wrong?'

Praising his work in Section 375, Taapsee further wrote, "Saw Section 375, got his number to tell him how much I liked the film and the way he conceived it. Told him that I will wait for a day when I can work with him. Cut to a few months later, took this idea to him and joy had no bounds when he said yes to coming on board. A subject like this couldn't have been in better hands. His earnestness to give and get the best, nothing less is what will make this film stand out. Films are after all a Director's medium :)."

Reacting to Taapsee's post, actor Arjun Kapoor wrote, "Tell him I'm waiting in the wings..."

Many netizens wished Taapsee and Ajay good luck for their collaboration and wrote that they can't wait to see what they will be bringing to the table.